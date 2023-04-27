KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police used CPR to save a man trapped underneath a van, and it was all caught on camera.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 50-year-old man was working on his neighbor’s van on Hutchinson Street around 7 p.m. on April 15.

WATCH: Kalamazoo police rescue man trapped under van

While working, the van fell off the jack, trapping the man.

Kalamazoo police say the man was initially talking but, due to the van compressing his upper torso, he ended up going into cardiac arrest, with no pulse or breathing detected.

According to Kalamazoo police, the man was trapped under the van for approximately 10 minutes.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says Sgt. Hutson, Sgt. Mireles, PSO Baldwin, and PSO Brink were able to lift the van off the man while Sgt. Luthy pulled him to safety.

Police immediately started CPR and were able to reestablish the man’s pulse and breathing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube