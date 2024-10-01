PORTAGE, Mich. — A hunter was rescued by Portage authorities after getting lost in a wooded area Sunday night.
The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says they received a report that a 67-year-old man became disoriented in the Gourdneck State Game Area.
We’re told first responders used drones and GPS data to find the lost hunter in a matter of minutes.
Public safety officials say the man was found before 9:45 p.m. He was removed from the wooded area uninjured about an hour later.
Watch drone footage of the rescue below:
WATCH: Drones help authorities find lost Portage hunter
PDPS credits dispatchers and the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority for their assistance.
