PORTAGE, Mich. — A hunter was rescued by Portage authorities after getting lost in a wooded area Sunday night.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says they received a report that a 67-year-old man became disoriented in the Gourdneck State Game Area.

We’re told first responders used drones and GPS data to find the lost hunter in a matter of minutes.

Public safety officials say the man was found before 9:45 p.m. He was removed from the wooded area uninjured about an hour later.

Watch drone footage of the rescue below:

WATCH: Drones help authorities find lost Portage hunter

PDPS credits dispatchers and the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority for their assistance.

