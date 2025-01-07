WATCH: 14-year-old in custody after Kalamazoo chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen was arrested Monday after reportedly leading authorities on a chase through Kalamazoo in a stolen vehicle.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says one of their officers spotted a stolen 2007 Mercury near the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and Drake Road.

We’re told the officer initiated a traffic stop after confirming the car was stolen but the driver took off.

The pursuit lasted under two minutes, ending when KDPS says icy roads caused the suspect to lose control. The car stopped when it hit and dislodged a light pole.

The teen tried to run but was captured by officers, public safety officials explain. The 14-year-old was treated for minor injuries before they were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Watch video of the chase below:

KDPS credits the Portage Department of Public Safety for their help.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

