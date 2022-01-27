Waitlist already forming for Kalamazoo's new affordable housing complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A former Kalamazoo motel that's being transformed to affordable housing opened up the application process in mid-January, and now, it already has a waitlist.

The former Knights Inn Motel will now be known as LodgeHouse, and since its application period opened, it has already seen over 60 applicants with 30 others on a waitlist.

"We are getting a good response, I have to say. Lots of people are interested in turning in their applications," said Lisa Willcutt, the Vice President of Lockhart Management and Consulting.

LodgeHouse is located at 1211 S. Westnedge Street in Kalamazoo's Vine neighborhood. The building is currently undergoing a renovation to be transformed into 60 studio apartments which will focus on providing housing to the houseless population.

"There will be a preference for homeless individuals and families," said Willcutt. "We’re putting everything in, in time and date order. Anyone who's homeless, they will have a preference, so that means they'll be able to jump to the top of the list."

Lockhart Management & Consulting and Lift Foundation officials said the application process is meant to be quicker than normal.

"I made it a short application. It is just two pages. Then they need to attach their proof of citizenship, proof of social security number and a government-issued photo ID, a county ID is fine," said Willcutt.

A criminal background check will also be conducted, but they're not doing credit checks or references.

The rent for each of the units will be based on the income those living there are making.

"The fact of the matter is we need housing now. This was a quick way because you have a structure that's already existing. It just needs renovation and, you know, provide housing to persons who are homeless," said Willcutt.

Construction for the project is expected to be completed in April with move-ins starting to take place around that time frame.

If you're interested in living at LodgeHouse, you can find the application on the LIFT Foundation website. You can also email info@lmc-mi.com or call (269) 350-2015 for more information.

Currently, the LIFT Foundation is raising money to make the renovations possible. Their goal is $2.5 million. As of Thursday, they have raised just shy of $183,000.

To donate, click here.