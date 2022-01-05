Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo warming center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Coalition for the Homeless is planning to hold a warming center this week as potentially severe winter storms loom in the forecast.

The coalition says the warming center will operate in the gymnasium at the Salvation Army in Kalamazoo on Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m., starting Thursday, Jan. 6.

We’re told showers, community agencies and other resources will be made available as well.

The coalition is also seeking volunteers to help operate the warming center. Sign up here.

