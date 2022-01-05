Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo warming center

items.[0].image.alt
e.w. scripps national
homeless hotels
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 22:22:47-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Coalition for the Homeless is planning to hold a warming center this week as potentially severe winter storms loom in the forecast.

The coalition says the warming center will operate in the gymnasium at the Salvation Army in Kalamazoo on Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m., starting Thursday, Jan. 6.

We’re told showers, community agencies and other resources will be made available as well.

The coalition is also seeking volunteers to help operate the warming center. Sign up here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time