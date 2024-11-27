Victims seek help at liquor store after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The victims of a shooting on the outskirts of Kalamazoo sought refuge at a liquor store just outside the city limits, triggering a response from both county and city investigators.

According to Kalamazoo County Deputies, they were called to Bronco Liquor on Drake Rd near W KL Ave, on the other side of the street from Kalamazoo's western-most city limits.

Soon after arrival, they found that the shooting had happened near where Drake Rd meets Lilac Ln— just inside the City of Kalamazoo.

We're told Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation and more details should be released from them soon, so expect this article to be updated.

