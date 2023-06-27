Vicksburg Rocket Football treasurer charged with embezzlement

VICKSBURG, Mich. — The Vicksburg Rocket Football treasurer has been charged with embezzling more than $30,000 from the program.

Court records show Ashley Schippers was arraigned Monday on one count of embezzlement.

According to court documents, the Vicksburg Rocket Football director reported to police that the program’s treasurer had embezzled money from the programs.

When the board of the youth football program brought its findings to Schippers, she admitted to taking some of the money, but not all, documents show.

When the director looked at bank statements from all four years that Schippers served as treasurer, they found the amount of missing money had doubled.

The documents state Schipper admitted to taking the money and using it to pay her personal bills.

In total, court documents show Schippers is accused of embezzling $33,258.34 from the football program.

Schippers is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause conference on July 6.

