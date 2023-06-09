Vicksburg motorcyclist killed in crash

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are investigating after a Vicksburg man was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle.

Portage police say the deadly crash happened Thursday around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Sprinkle Road and East Kilgore Road.

According to Portage police, preliminary investigation shows a 36-year-old man from Vicksburg was riding his motorcycle on Sprinkle Road when he slowed for uneven pavement in a construction zone. A parcel delivery truck hit the motorcyclist from behind.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident reconstruction and lab personnel from the Portage Department of Public Safety and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

