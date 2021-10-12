Vehicle removed from Kalamazoo River after Battle Creek collision

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A vehicle was pulled out of the Kalamazoo River following a crash at a Battle Creek intersection on Tuesday.

The city of Battle Creek tells us the crash happened on Capital Avenue and Dickman Road around noon.

We’re told one of the motorists drove east on Dickman Road when they ignored a traffic signal. The city says that was when the driver struck a northbound vehicle at the intersection, sending it into the Kalamazoo River.

An underwater recovery team was summoned but not utilized, as civilians close at hand succeeded in rescuing the driver, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the Battle Creek Fire Department drew out the submerged vehicle from the river, the city tells us.

No fatalities or significant injuries were reported.

No arrests were made, but the city says the driver who caused the crash was cited for disregarding the traffic signal.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube