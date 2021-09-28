Vehicle gates to close at some Kzoo parks starting Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Vehicle gates at some Kalamazoo parks will soon close for the fall and winter seasons.

Kzoo Parks says vehicular access will be affected at Fairmount Dog Park, Milham Park, Spring Valley Park and Woods Lake Park beginning Friday, Oct. 1.

Versluis Dickinson Park’s gates will reportedly still be closed after softball concludes for the fall.

We’re told the gates will reopen in May 2022.

In the meantime, community members are still free to enjoy the city’s parks between 8 a.m. and sundown, Kzoo Parks assures.

“Our city parks are still open and easy to get to, even as we wind down for the winter months,” says Parks & Recreation Deputy Director Patrick McVerry. “Kalamazoo’s parks are great places to enjoy the fall colors, and winter brings new opportunities for recreation like skiing, sledding or snow shoeing. We’ll see you out there!”

We’re told the parking lot at Milham Park on Kilgore Road and the lot on Mt. Olivet Road near Spring Valley Park are open throughout the year.

Restrooms and water fountains will be unavailable through Memorial Day, the park system adds.

