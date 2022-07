OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a man missing out of Oshtemo Twp. was found safe Saturday evening.

Deputies say 37-year-old Jason Veasy went missing around noon Saturday near North 8th Street in Oshtemo Township.

He was found before 6 p.m. Saturday.

