UPDATE: Kalamazoo man charged with assault, home invasion after several hour standoff

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department identified the suspect involved in an hours-long standoff.

Nathaniel Lawshea now faces several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and home invasion.

Officers say Lawshea threatened someone with a firearm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Gull Road.

They found Lawshea at a local business shortly after, but when officers tried to talk to him, they say he got in his vehicle, tried to run over the officers, crashed into a police car and took off.

Police followed Lawshea to an apartment complex, where they say he got out of his vehicle and ran into a home.

The department says Lawshea forced out the homeowner and barricaded himself inside.

After a several hour standoff, officers say Lawshea surrendered to police and got arrested.

On Monday, he was charged with four counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, first-degree home invasion, two counts of felony firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, malicious destruction of police property and two counts of resisting and assaulting a police officer.

If convicted, Lawshea could spend decades behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube