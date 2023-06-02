Ukrainian exchange student celebrates graduation with family

RICHLAND, Mich. — Dmytro Tymchuk, a student from Ukraine, did not expect to stay in Kalamazoo County for two years.

Not long after Tymchuk came to the United States for an eight-month exchange student program, Russia invaded Ukraine and everyone’s lives changed, including his.

A graduation with extra meaning

“It’s been such a great time spending two years in high school. I’ll definitely miss this place,” Tymchuk told FOX 17.

With his time in the U.S. getting extended, Tymchuk got to experience something incredible Thursday evening— his high school graduation.

“It feels unusual because back home…we don’t have, like, caps and gowns. We just go, like, casual dress, but it feels great. I feel like I’m among my people and my, all my friends,” he said.

But his friends weren’t the only ones cheering him on at graduation— Tymchuk’s mom, dad and younger sister came all the way from Ukraine to watch him walk across the stage.

“I’m just happy that my family is safe here and they, I’m able to live with them for the rest of my life safely, and that’s just the great news,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tymchuk’s journey in the U.S. isn’t over. He says he received a full ride to the University of Tulsa where he will study Computer Science.

“I’m really grateful to all the Gull Lake staff, especially my counselors who helped me for all this two years. I’m grateful to all my friends who helped me find my classes at school, take me in different places, give me the rights and helped me do, like, homework and answer[ed] all my questions that I was confused with,” Tymchuk said.

A big part of that is his host family, Mike and Amber Westra.

“It’s a happy moment,” Mike said Thursday. “But I’m kind of sad to see him go. He kind of brings tears to the eyes.”

“It’s gonna be a lifelong family with his family and our family,” Amber added. “We’re already making plans to visit them later.”

Tymchuk said his high school back in Ukraine also had its graduation ceremony on Thursday and he’s thinking about all his friends back home.

