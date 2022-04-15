Two violent offenders arrested in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the result of two separate surveillance operations, the Kalamazoo Crime Reduction Team with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team contacted and then arrested two known violent offenders, both of whom were Kalamazoo residents.

The surveillance operations were conducted on April 13, 2022.

One 30-year male was wanted on a multi-count felony warrant connected to a shooting that happened on April 4, 2022. Upon arrest, he did produce a loaded firearm, but there was no ensuing incident.

A second male, 21, was wanted as a parole absconder. When arrested, he was found with a loaded firearm and evidence of drug sales.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safey, both persons were arrested on the strength of outstanding warrants but may face charges for violations involving weapons and drug sales.

These cases are still under investigation.