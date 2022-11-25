Two teens accused of stealing car in Kalamazoo arrested after short police chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teens are in custody after police say they stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Kalamazoo before leading police on a chase.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers spotted a vehicle on W. Stockbridge Avenue that had been reported as stolen early Friday morning.

When they tried stopping the car, the driver took off. Eventually, the car hit a street sign and lost control, bringing the vehicle to a stop. That’s when police say the two tried to run away.

A 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident was taken into custody. Police found the second suspect, a 15-year-old, hiding behind a house. Both suspects were lodged at juvenile homes.

Officers say evidence from a second carjacking that happened the previous day was also found on the teens.

The victim of the carjacking was not injured in the incident.

If you have any information about the carjackings, contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube