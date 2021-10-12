Two teenagers shot in Kalamazoo, suspect still at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teenage boys have been hospitalized following a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told the shooting took place in the area of Dutton Street and Pearl Street.

KDPS explains a handful of teens were walking when a man in dark clothes with a ski mask on confronted them, engaging in conversation before the teens were shot.

The extent of the two boys’ injuries are not currently known.

Authorities say the suspect took off northward from the scene of the shooting and currently remains at large.

The incident is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive new information.

