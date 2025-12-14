Two suspects in custody after delivery driver robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two teenagers are now in custody after a strong-arm robbery involving a Doordash delivery driver.

Police say the robbery happened around 1:30 A.M. Sunday, December 14. The victim reported they were physically assaulted and robbed by two suspects who ran away after it happened.

KDPS says Officers started the search immediately, deploying K9 Amos to track the suspects. The K9 led investigators to a nearby home, causing the suspects to exit the home, only to be taken into custody by the authorities without incident.

Officers were able to recover evidence related to the robbery. Officials have not released the ages of the two teens or the charges they face. The investigation is ongoing.

