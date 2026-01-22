Two people killed in crash on Sprinkle Road north of Kalamazoo

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people died in a crash Thursday morning north of Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies responded to North Sprinkle Road near East E Avenue in Cooper Township around 5:32 a.m. on January 22. Crews found a Honda Accord was headed north when the driver lost control, with the vehicle crossing the centerline. The Accord hit a southbound Subaru.

The people inside the Honda, a 29-year-old man behind the wheel and a 58-year-old woman, both died. Another person in that vehicle was seriously hurt. The driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries. Those two survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8821. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

