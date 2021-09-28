Two men arrested on weapons, drug charges after a traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two men are awaiting arraignment on several weapons and drug charges at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

During a patrol, Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers initiated a traffic stop.

One of the people in the car, a 21-year-old-male, being stopped was seen attempting to conceal a handgun with an extended magazine.

The man was arrested for carrying a concealed handgun and officers searched the vehicle after a K-9 unit was called to assist.

Another man, 26, was arrested after the discovery of a firearm and narcotics.

Lastly, a 31-year-old male who was also in the car with the previously mentioned men was arrested after he was found to have warrants for his arrest.

All three men have been lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. The 21 and 26-year-old are awaiting arraignment for several weapons and drug charges while the 31-year-old awaits extradition to Wisconsin.

