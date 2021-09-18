Two injured in party shooting in Kalamazoo County

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured in a shooting after a party in Kalamazoo County early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out just before 1 a.m. to the Delta Hotel on S. 11th Street due to a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found 15 shell casings on scene.

Two shooting victims later arrived at a local hospital and reported being at a large party at the Delta Hotel when shots were fired. The shooting victims are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.