Two injured in party shooting in Kalamazoo County

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:24 AM, Sep 18, 2021
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured in a shooting after a party in Kalamazoo County early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out just before 1 a.m. to the Delta Hotel on S. 11th Street due to a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found 15 shell casings on scene.

Two shooting victims later arrived at a local hospital and reported being at a large party at the Delta Hotel when shots were fired. The shooting victims are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

