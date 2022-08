KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A stolen handgun was recovered and two people arrested after Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers found a stolen vehicle last night.

The vehicle was found on E. Stockbridge Avenue, near Race Street aound 8 p.m. The gun was recovered when KDPS stopped two suspects and searched the car.

A 30 year-old and a 16 year-old were both arrested and charged in relation to the thefts.