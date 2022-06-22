'Tuesdays with Morrie' to be performed at Kalamazoo Civic Theatre August 24-28

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Civic Theatre has announced its upcoming performance of Tuesdays with Morrie. The play will be performed between August 24-28.

The play follows Mitch Albom, a sportswriter, who visits his former college professor Morrie Schwartz. At the time of the story, Schwartz is dying of ALS. Throughout the play, the two talk about death, relationships, and what is most important in life.

The play is based on the 1997 memoir Tuesdays with Morrie, which was written by Albom. The book was later adapted into a television movie that aired on ABC in 1999. It starred Jack Lemmon as Schwartz , Hank Azaria as Albom, and was directed by Thomas Rickman. The film went on to win five Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Made for Television Movie. Lemmon received an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, and Azaria was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie.

On August 24, Albom will appear at an exclusive VIP reception. He will also join in a question-and-answer session after the first performance. Benefits from the event will go to Centrica Care Navigator’s end-of-life care programs. These include adult day activity, grief support, and hospice care.

Tuesdays with Morrie will be performed at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre between August 24-28. More information on the performance can be found on Centrica Care Navigator’s website.

