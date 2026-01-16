Time honored tradition, community celebrated at Kalamazoo Central vs. Loy Norrix basketball game

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix are ready for legendary basketball rivalry game.

The two Kalamazoo high schools are gearing up for one of the city's most anticipated basketball games of the year, as the Kalamazoo Central Giants face off against the Loy Norrix Knights in a rivalry that brings the entire neighborhood together.

While both schools share the same district, the competition between the two buildings runs deep in every sport, but especially basketball.

"When we play each other, you know, the community has their sides. But like, it's just fun to see the community come together," said Ty'vaughn Jackson, a Kalamazoo Central basketball player.

The annual Kalamazoo Central versus Loy Norrix game has become a time-honored tradition that feels more like a family reunion than just a basketball game.

"We have parents, great grandparents, cousins, uncles who have played in this game. To carry on that tradition, and play this game, and hype this game up, it's very fun," said Damari Lawler, a Loy Norrix basketball player.

Student athletes from both teams know their spot on the court must be earned.

"We just work hard, play together. Do all the little things together, enjoy, have fun. I feel like that's what sets us apart. We're deep. And we do what we do," said Davier White, a Kalamazoo Central player.

However, securing a spot in the stands might require some strategy. The boys game starts at 7 p.m., but fans hoping for good seats should arrive much earlier.

"I'd say 6, if you want to get there, and get a seat," said William Bledsoe from Loy Norrix.

"People that don't normally come, come. Just because it's KC and Norrix," Bledsoe said.

The stakes feel particularly high this year after Loy Norrix dominated last year's matchup, winning by 40 points.

For Kalamazoo Central, this game represents an opportunity for redemption.

"We coming for you," said Jontee Willhite when asked what he would say to the Loy Norrix team.

"This is for who runs the city. It's always been a battle. And this is probably; to people, this is the most important game for people," said Taveon Vaughn, a Kalamazoo Central player.

"I feel like Central and Norrix, they butt heads. Even, in all the sports," said TJ Terrentine from Kalamazoo Central.

Watch Julie's story below:

Time honored tradition, community celebrated at Kalamazoo Central vs. Loy Norrix basketball game

For Loy Norrix, the game is about maintaining their winning streak and continuing their legacy.

"This game is like circled on everybody's calendar. So it's like, everybody knows where this game is, what time this game is. Where it is. It just is, everybody wants to be there and hype the game up," Lawler said.

Despite the fun and competitive tension between both sides, players and fans agree the rivalry is all in good fun and represents what makes the Kalamazoo community special.

"It's a lot of voices, outside voices. But I don't really get into what they have to say about it. Because it's about the team, and us together," said Isaiah Theodile from Kalamazoo Central.

The girls game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7 p.m. at Loy Norrix High School.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

