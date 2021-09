KALAMAZOO — Police say three people had to be rescued after a boat capsized on Thursday night.

It happened on Lake Hill N’ Brook in Kalamazoo.

According to authorities, nightfall made it difficult, but area residents were able to help locate them about 75 feet from shore clinging to a tree.

Rescue crews were able to throw out a rope and a flotation device and safely bring them to shore.

No injuries were reported.