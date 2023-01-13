Three Kalamazoo residents arrested for narcotics

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested for narcotics on Thursday.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, a sergeant observed narcotics activities occurring in the 900 block of north Westnedge Avenue.

While detaining the individuals, the suspects fought with the sergeant and officers who arrived at the scene. A quick response from the officers enabled them to take the suspects into custody without further incident, as well as seize the drugs.

The three suspects were taken to the Kalamzoo County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)-488-8911. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer online or by calling 269-343-2100.

