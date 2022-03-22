Three juveniles in custody after fleeing police in stolen car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three juveniles have been taken into custody and lodged at Kalamazoo Juvenile Home after stealing a car and fleeing from police.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to make contact with a stolen car around Stadium Dr. and 6th St. in Oshtemo Township. Shortly after the attempt, the driver fled in the car on March 22, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

Deputies later spotted the stolen car on I-94 near Portage Rd. initiating a chase by Michigan State Police.

The car made it to Kilgore Rd at Portage Rd before it was disabled causing the three juveniles to flee on foot.

Shortly after fleeing the three juveniles stole a construction truck at the I-94 site, striking several cars while trying to flee.

Deputies again spotted the juveniles on Portage and Winters after ditching the truck and again fleeing on foot.

Authorities responded with K-9s and tracked the suspects down before taking them into custody and lodging them at the Kalamazoo Juvenile Home on several charges.