'This was my wife's paradise': Portage residents without power, grappling with storm damage

PORTAGE, Mich. — The neighborhoods of Woods End and Woodmount Drive are covered in wood. There's hardly any place you can walk without stepping on tree debris or downed power lines. Portage residents say they're still without power since Sunday's storm.

Living in the neighborhood for 35 years, this is a first for Chuck VanEck. "I've taken pride in all the trees and stuff here. And seven of the major trees are gone. So I'm still processing that," he told FOX 17.

Chuck didn't just lose trees; $300 worth of koi from his pond died.

"It doesn't look like much, but there were two 24-inch koi fish in there yesterday, and without any aeration, they're gone," he explained.

The financial burden doesn't stop there. Removing the large oak trees that fell in his backyard will cost $10,000.

Living without electricity, he has to use a small flashlight just to get to his basement, which is covered in water.

Right next door, his neighbor, Nate Koffler, is dealing with the same issue. A backyard that was once a paradise for his wife is destroyed.

"We lost an oak there, landed in the pool, and our neighbor's oak also landed in the pool," Nate told FOX 17.

Like his neighbors, he hasn't had power since Sunday. "The masthead was pulled off of our house when both telephone poles were snapped in half by the neighbor's tree over there that fell onto the lines," he explained.

While his family is still living in darkness, he's still looking on the bright side. "I still feel blessed. Nobody was hurt," he said.

Portage city officials say they will be doing brush pickup starting July 1; however, areas that have been hit the worst will be cleaned up sooner.

