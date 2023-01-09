'This community embraced us.' Theo & Stacy's owner says goodbye after 50 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Theo & Stacy’s Restaurant was a place where memories were made over a cup of coffee, but at the end of this month the staple is closing its doors for good.

It was an American dream fulfilled for Stacy Skartsiaris, and after 50 years she’s struggling to say goodbye.

Moving from Greece to Kalamazoo at age 27, the restaurant, the Kalamazoo community, and the people became Skartsiaris’ family.

“This community embraced us very much with the warm hearts and they make us successful,” Stacy told FOX 17 News.

Now 77 years old, she feels its time to slow down and start focusing on other things, like her family and her grandchildren.

“Everything has a beginning and an end,” she said.

While it’s hard for her to say goodbye, longtime customers are just as emotional.

“They’re just so kind, they treat you like you’re family here,” said Karlissia Munn who has been eating at the restaurant for 20 years. Her favorite thing to order is the banana caramel pancakes.

Although she’s going to miss the restaurant, she understands things change.

Skartsiaris said they will be renting the space to a new restaurant shortly after they close.

