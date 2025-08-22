"They just let these people out": Kalamazoo Township rehab closes suddenly

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gilmore Community Healing Center in Kalamazoo Township closed on Thursday, FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire is told.

While Julie was at the center reporting on Friday, someone came to the door looking for help, which may not be available at that location anymore.

Julie Dunmire

The center is ceasing it's detox and other programming, like a 14 day residential treatment program. As many as 34 staff members were told on Tuesday, that come Thursday, they wouldn't have a job.

VIDEO:

Gilmore Community Healing Center, Kalamazoo Township rehab, closes suddenly

That gave staff roughly 48 hours to find places for people currently in treatment to go. Some went to sober living. Some, Julie is told, returned home. Former staff reported to Julie that one person left on foot.

“They just let these people out. And you know, they’re drug seeking. They’re new in their recovery. They’re not even new, this is a 14 day program. It’s not a long program. So those people had been there for less than 14 days when they were discharged,” recovering addict and former Community Healing Center employee Ashlin Hyatt said.

Julie spoke to numerous former employees, all disappointed with the abrupt closure.

“The fact that they gave us no notice, and all of these people that we worked so hard to help, and we basically just had to send them away,” Former Peer Recovery Coach Amie Jozwiak said.

The CEO of Community Healing Centers said there was no other option, and that anyone who left treatment before being placed elsewhere, made that decision on their own accord.

“It was not ideal. If we could have given more notice, we would have. But we were unable to,” CEO Alisa Otto said.

CEO Alisa Otto told Julie that the reason for the sudden closure, was that Community Healing Centers didn't receive a grant they needed to keep operating.

“We found out last Thursday, about this funding. Made the decision on Monday, and we talked with staff on Tuesday,” Otto said.

Former staffers reported to Julie that they are concerned about being paid out their PTO time.

Community Healing Centers has multiple locations in the Kalamazoo area not affected by this closure.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube