The Crossroads Mall seeks formal agreement with Kalamazoo Metro Transit

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Crossroads Mall in Portage is asking Kalamazoo Metro Transit for a formal agreement to help repair a private road frequently used by buses.

The Crossroads Mall says Ring Road is in need of repairs. The road is owned by the mall and repairs are not funded by taxpayers.

Monday, the mall announced repairs to Ring Road will cost around $700,000. One of the factors contributing to the damage and deterioration of the road is the use of it by Kalamazoo Metro Transit.

According to The Crossroads Mall, Kalamazoo Metro Transit uses it as one of its hubs with nearly 800 routes using Ring Road every week.

“The Crossroads Mall owns Ring Rd. and doesn’t have the luxury of using taxpayer dollars for repair and repaving. This is private property and the estimated cost of this project is $700,000” said general manager Marni Sawicki.

While Kalamazoo Metro Transit has formal usage agreements with Western Michigan University, Meijer stores and Bronson Hospital, no agreement exists with The Crossroads Mall.

According to the mall, Kalamazoo Metro Transit has “dismissed this issue summarily saying, essentially, it’s in the malls’ best interest to maintain the current status.”

The Crossroads Mall is now formally asking for an agreement with Kalamazoo Metro Transit to help maintain the private roads used by buses.

“We just want the same consideration as the other businesses interacting with Metro Transit and partner on a level playing field,” said Sawicki.

