Texas Township firefighters run out of water waiting for tanker trucks at house fire

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo County had to pause their efforts against a house fire Wednesday morning because their truck ran out of water before tankers could drive in a steady supply.

The fire happened this morning around 2:45 a.m. at a home on Keith Court. Firefighters found the back of the home on fire and started using water on-board the truck to battle the flames.

The neighborhood does not have fire hydrants and before tanker trucks could bring in more water, the fire truck ran out of water. Eventually a caravan of tankers arrived and crews were able to put out the fire.

Nine other departments helped in the effort, either with extra staff or water supply runs.

The home suffered extensive damage. The cause remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube