Texas Township Fire Chief steps down, takes role at county level

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire Chief Chad Tackett is stepping down after 10 years as Fire Chief for Texas Township, taking a new role as the Deputy Emergency Manager of Kent County.

The Township Board accepted his resignation at its regular meeting on Monday, February 10 and offered an interim position to Jeffrey Hawke, who recently retired after 12 years of serving as Director of Public Safety for Grand Haven.

Their roles will overlap to ensure a smooth transition for the community.

The board tells FOX 17 the search for a permanent replacement will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to take several months.

Tackett’s last day as Fire Chief will be March 7.

