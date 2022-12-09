Watch Now
Tentative deal reached between Ascension Borgess and nurses

Posted at 6:11 PM, Dec 09, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A tentative deal has been reached between Ascension Borgess and its nurses.

The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) says the deal would benefit 300 nurses if ratified.

We’re told the agreement entails the following conditions:

  • 20.5% average raises in the contract’s first year.
  • One more emergency personal day for registered nurses.
  • Nurses working evening and night shifts are paid $1 an hour more.
  • On-call compensation increased to $5 an hour.

The MNA adds Ascension has agreed to no longer require nurses to work every other weekend.

The agreement’s full details are expected to be made available to members in a matter of days.

A vote on the agreement is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Dec. 14.

