KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells us they responded to calls about gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue around 8 last night.

Soon after, A 16 year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

That young man is said to be in critical condition.

The investigation continues, and KDPS ask anyone with information to call them at (269) 48-8911 or contact Silent Observer at (269) 343-21000.