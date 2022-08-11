Watch Now
Teen facing felony charges after threatening family at store

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 01152022
FOX 17
Posted at 4:47 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 04:47:27-04

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17 year-old is facing multiple charges after witnesses say he pulled a gun on a family with a gun at Walmart.

The teen reportedly had a confrontation with a family around 6:30 Wednesday evening at the store in Comstock Township when he threatened them.

When Kalamazoo County Deputies arrived, the suspect had already left the store and was trying leave the parking lot in a black sedan.

He refused to stop for police, instead leading them on a high-speed chase.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, spike-strips were used to deflate the suspect's tires, but they kept driving. The pursuing deputies then intentionally collided with the vehicle, disabling it.

The suspect tried to run, but was arrested soon after and now faces felonious assault, fleeing & eluding, resisting/obstructing officers, as well as felony firearm charges.

