SWET arrests Portage man on drug, stolen firearm charges

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Detectives with the Michigan State Police's Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) arrested man on drug and stolen firearm charges earlier this weekend.

On Friday, March 12, detectives saw what was believed to be a drug deal in South Haven.

The South Haven Police Department pulled over one of the drivers involved in the suspected deal.

That driver, a 24-year-old South Haven man, was arrested for possesion with intent to distribute narcotics (prescription opiates and marijuana).

In a search of the man, police found a pistol that was reported stolen out of Portage, Mich.

The 24-year-old is currently in jail on multiple felony charges.

His identity is being withheld by police, pending arraignment.