'Suspicious' fire displaces long-term hotel tenants

PORTAGE, Mich. — A suspicious fire at a hotel near the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Airport pushed long-term tenants out onto the street Sunday afternoon.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it was originally called in for 2700 Airview Blvd— the parking area and car rental place just west of the airport— but the fire happened at a nearby hotel.

It took 90 minutes and help from Portage, Oshtemo, and Comstock Fire Departments to knock down.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators told FOX 17 the building sustained significant damage and the Red Cross is now helping people find a place to stay.