2 sentenced for separate near-fatal shootings in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two suspects in separate near-fatal shootings were sentenced in Kalamazoo Monday.

The first shooting took place April 8, 2023, in the 100 block of West Paterson Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 18-year-old Aiden Christian Ewing fired at the victim numerous times. The victim got away but collapsed as Ewing ran off. The victim nearly died in the hospital but was saved by officers and medical professionals.

Public safety officials say Ewing was arrested later in the day. He was sentenced to 11 years on one count of assault with murderous intent and 2 years for one count of felony firearm.

KDPS says the second shooting occurred June 7, 2023, in the 4400 block of Lilac Lane when 19-year-old Demetrius Lee Betts discharged multiple rounds, hitting the victim one time.

Betts ran off and first responders saved the victim’s life, public safety officials say. The suspect was arrested on June 29. He was sentenced to 10–30 years for assault with murderous intent under a plea agreement.

