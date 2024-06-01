Suspect sought after man shot in leg in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are asking for help after a man was shot in the leg on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:16 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a man shot in the 300 block of Palmer Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Life Ambulance workers treating a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The man was conscious, alert and was transported to a local hospital.

Police were unable to identify or locate a suspect in the shooting. Kalamazoo Public Safety is seeking assistance from the community. Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division by calling (269) 337-8139 or anonymously through Kalamazoo Silent Observer by calling (269) 343-2100 or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

