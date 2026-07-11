Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during standoff in Kalamazoo County

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the suspect of an assault is dead after an over 10-hour standoff in Ross Township. Officers were at the scene near East Augusta Drive and North 46th Street around 4:20 P.M. Friday.

A woman reported a man in a nearby residence pointed a gun at her earlier in the day on Friday. When authorities arrived, the suspect's father met with the deputies telling them his son was experiencing a mental health crisis. The suspect exited the home, yelled at deputies, then retreated inside.

Authorities established a perimeter around the home as a precaution, and without warning the suspect fired shots at them with a rifle. No one was hit, and deputies returned fire while moving to cover. Additional personnel from neighboring agencies, including SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams were sent to the scene.

For 10 hours, authorities tried to negotiate with the suspect, but he refused to exit. The suspect fired at officers again, causing them to return fire and strike him. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. With standard protocol, the KCSO deputies involved in the shooting were put on paid administrative leave.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says it recognizes the loss of life, extending its thoughts to the family and all those affected.

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