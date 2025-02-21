Suspect in Kalamazoo Transportation Center shooting charged, facing 2 cases

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Keyland Tramell-Zachary Bradley was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges related to the January shooting and an incident involving police the day he was arrested.

In the case regarding the shooting, Bradley faces 3 felony firearms charges— one of which; for possession by a prohibited person— and assault with intent to murder.

And in another case against Bradley, related to an incident the day he was arrested, he faces 3 charges of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Hearings for both cases will be held concurrently, with a Probably Cause Conference scheduled for March 4 at 8:30 a.m. followed by an examination on March 11 at 1:30 p.m.

