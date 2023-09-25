Suspect in April 2023 Kalamazoo homicide in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect in a Kalamazoo homicide that occurred in April is in custody. The suspect is Michael Deraz Goldman.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the shooting occurred in the area of the 2800 block of W. Michigan Avenue on April 15 at about 4:26 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Jeffrey Howard Russell, who was critically wounded from gunfire. There was also another victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Russell was then taken to an area hospital. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On September 17, Goldman was arrested on an unrelated warrant and new weapons charges. When he was in custody, detectives secured a homicide warrant for the killing of Russell.

On September 20, Goldman was arraigned for homicide. Bond was denied.

The case remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a detective. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, the P3Tips app, or on its website.

