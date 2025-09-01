Sun sets on summer at Ramona Park Beach in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Football season may be underway and the air a little crisper, but it remained summer for beachgoers enjoying Labor Day at Ramona Park Beach in Portage.

September 1 marked the last day for visitors to take a dip at the beach before the park closes for the season. Many families gathered to celebrate, grilling food and spending time together on what is often viewed as the unofficial end of summer.

Charlotte Flachs shared her favorite memory when asked about her summer:

“SOUTH HAVEN!!”

For six-year-old Ezra Kimmel, the transition to first grade is exciting. When asked about his favorite part of summer, Ezra said: “It was doing everything that I wanted to do, which I did,”

Charlotte also enjoyed one particular activity during her visits to South Haven:

“Get ice cream at the snack shack!” she said.

Sandra McLain has been enjoying Ramona Park Beach for 15 years.

“All the excitement. And the weather, it’s really quite beautiful. We like to people watch,” Sandra McLain said.

With lifeguards on duty, families made the most of the park’s playground and the water slide, both in top condition for the closing day of the season.

Ezra recounted a memorable adventure at the beach with his family.

“One time, we went metal detecting, and we found a coin,” Ezra said.

As the sun set over Labor Day, the final moments of summer were savored by families at Ramona Park Beach.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

