Student suffers medical emergency at Portage Central High School

PORTAGE, Mich. — A student at Portage Central High School had a medical emergency Monday morning, which disrupted the normal flow of classes.

A spokesperson for Portage Public Schools tells FOX 17 the student was in a 3rd hour class when the emergency occurred. First responders arrived to provide aid.

Students were hold in their classrooms until the student could be transported out of the building. The total amount of time it took was about 45 minutes, according to the district.

The student was taken to the hospital, but the school says the nature of the medical emergency is not known.

