Structure fire in home in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire broke out in a home in Kalamazoo Saturday morning.

Officers from Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. at a home at 800 Hawley Street. When officers arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the residence.

KDPS was able to bring the fire under control in 15 minutes, but remain on scene at the time. The home didn't have people inside, but two dogs were rescued during the incident. No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. KDPS wants to remind families to have a fire escape plan, and practice that plan twice a year.