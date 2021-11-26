Stolen vehicle recovered after brief chase through Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities recovered a stolen vehicle in Kalamazoo on Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they noted a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Portage Street and Alcott Street when they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

They say the vehicle took off, leading public safety officials on a brief chase until KDPS called off the pursuit in the interest of the community’s safety.

We’re told the driver then crashed the vehicle near Portage Road and Kilgore Road.

KDPS says a nearby Portage officer brought the 39-year-old Kalamazoo driver into custody at the Kalamazoo County Jail and recovered the stolen vehicle.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

