Stolen-vehicle investigation leads to 5 juvenile arrests in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five people were arrested as public safety officials in Kalamazoo searched for a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Walnut Street and Locust Street.

We’re told a number of juveniles took off from the vehicle. Five youths were found and brought into custody following a neighborhood search, authorities say.

Those with information in connection to the incident are advised to call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

