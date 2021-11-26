Watch
Stolen-vehicle investigation leads to 5 juvenile arrests in Kalamazoo

Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 26, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five people were arrested as public safety officials in Kalamazoo searched for a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Walnut Street and Locust Street.

We’re told a number of juveniles took off from the vehicle. Five youths were found and brought into custody following a neighborhood search, authorities say.

Those with information in connection to the incident are advised to call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

