Stolen firearm recovered during traffic stop

Posted at 4:37 AM, Mar 27, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A stolen firearm has been recovered after a traffic stop in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Public Safety say an officer pulled over a car in the 700 block of E Vine around 2:10 a.m. Saturday for a violation. During the stop, officers found a firearm they later found out was stolen.

The 41-year-old driver was arrested on multiple felony warrants. The 30-year-old passenger was also arrested on felony weapons offenses. Both were Kalamazoo residents.

Anyone with information on this should contact Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

