State police investigate deadly crash on M-6 near Kalamazoo

Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 17, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of M-6.

Troopers responded to the crash before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The left lanes of freeway, going both ways, are now closed for the investigation, and troopers suggest drivers find a different route.

The initial investigation shows a vehicle was driving west on M-6 and went between the median and the eastbound lanes several times before hitting the median wall and flipping over.

State police say the driver died at the scene.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

