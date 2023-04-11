State police: 2 drivers face charges after ‘road rage’ rollover crash on I-94

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A road rage incident led to a two-car rollover crash in Comstock Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-94 near mile marker 83 just before 9 a.m. Monday after witnesses told Kalamazoo Dispatch that two men were fighting in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

MSP says a 22-year-old man from Illinois was driving a car when he cut off a 42-year-old man from Portage who was driving a pickup truck.

Troopers say the Portage man started tailgating the other driver and the two continued driving recklessly, leading to the crash.

The man driving the car lost control and hit the cement barrier wall. He had minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control and rolled several times before stopping in a ditch. He was not hurt.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts, according to state police.

Troopers say witnesses claim the driver of the pickup truck physically assaulted the man from Illinois.

Neither driver was arrested at the scene; however, police are requesting warrants for both drivers.

Each one faces reckless driving charges and the Portage man faces assault and battery.

State police will not release the drivers’ names until after they appear in court.

